Show Links
Search Menu
Lifestyle

Best Buys: This week’s deals at north-east supermarkets

by Lauren Jack
09/02/2020, 12:46 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Here are the best bargain buys at north-east supermarkets this week.

We’ve compiled a list of supermarket’s best buys so that you can get your weekly shop done on a budget.

This week’s best deals:

Sainsbury’s

  • Sainsbury’s Cherries,  £2
  • Nescafe Azera Americano Instant Coffee down from £4.60 to £3
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit And Nut Chocolate Bar, £1
  • Sainsbury’s Chicken & Gravy Shortcrust Pastry Pie, £2.50
  • Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference Victoria Sponge Cake, now £2
Co-operative

  • PG Tips 80 Pyramid Tea Bags, down 50p to £2
  • Co-op Smooth Orange Juice, £1.70
  • Nestle Cheerios, down from £3 to £2
  • Sharwoods Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce, £1
  • Lindt Lindor Cornet Box, down to £4
Lidl

  • Oaklands British Gala Apples, now 69p
  • Chicken Breast Fillets, 1kg, down from £4.89 to £3.79
  • Oaklands Blood Oranges, down from £1.69 to 99p
  • Birchwood Sweet Chilli Spatchcock Chicken, £3.79
  • Galia Melon, down to 99p

New in this week:

Edible flowers: Forget authentic flowers. It’s time to treat your loved one to an edible rose bouquet instead. Co-op has released rose-shaped ice cream cones for Valentine’s Day, with each pack containing four ice creams on a green wafer cone. Available for £2 at Co-op.

Love Heart Biscuits: If you’re all out of Valentine’s Day gift ideas, then fear not. Biscuiteers have launched a new Valentine’s-inspired range, which includes this charming Love is Sweet Biscuit Tin filled with delicious goodies. Available for £45 at www.biscuiteers.com

Asda

  • ASDA Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodles, down from £3.50 to £2
  • Thorntons Continental Box, down £3 to £7
  • Nestle Frosted Shreddies, down to £2
  • McCain Crispy French Fries, now £1.50
  • Magnum Six-Pack Mini Classic, Almond And White Ice Creams, £2.50
Aldi

  • 21 Day Matured Rump Steaks, now just £7.49
  • Chicken Drumsticks, £2.79
  • Katsu Chicken Kievs, now £1.49
  • Specially Selected Italian Inspired Beef Meatballs, £3.49
  • Lemon and Herb Cook in the Bag Chicken, £3.85
  • Venison Sausages, now £1.99
Tesco

  • Perfectly Ripe Mango now 65p
  • Braeburn Apples, now 65p
  • Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, was £20 now £12
  • Tesco Stonebaked Margherita/Pepperoni Pizza, now £1.75
  • Doritos Chilli Heatwave/Cool Original, now half price at 99p
  • Tesco Finest 10 British Cumberland Pork Sausages, Tesco Pork Loin Steaks, Tesco Roast in the Bag British Butter Basted Whole Chicken, all 3 for £10
  • Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese, down from £3.50 to £2.50

 

 

 

Breaking