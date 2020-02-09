Best Buys: This week’s deals at north-east supermarkets

Here are the best bargain buys at north-east supermarkets this week.

We’ve compiled a list of supermarket’s best buys so that you can get your weekly shop done on a budget.

This week’s best deals:

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s Cherries , £2

, £2 Nescafe Azera Americano Instant Coffee down from £4.60 to £3

down from £4.60 to £3 Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit And Nut Chocolate Bar , £1

, £1 Sainsbury’s Chicken & Gravy Shortcrust Pastry Pie , £2.50

, £2.50 Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference Victoria Sponge Cake, now £2

Co-operative

PG Tips 80 Pyramid Tea Bags , down 50p to £2

, down 50p to £2 Co-op Smooth Orange Juice, £1.70

£1.70 Nestle Cheerios , down from £3 to £2

, down from £3 to £2 Sharwoods Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce , £1

, £1 Lindt Lindor Cornet Box, down to £4

Lidl

Oaklands British Gala Apples , now 69p

, now 69p Chicken Breast Fillets , 1kg, down from £4.89 to £3.79

, 1kg, down from £4.89 to £3.79 Oaklands Blood Oranges , down from £1.69 to 99p

, down from £1.69 to 99p Birchwood Sweet Chilli Spatchcock Chicken , £3.79

, £3.79 Galia Melon, down to 99p

New in this week:

Edible flowers: Forget authentic flowers. It’s time to treat your loved one to an edible rose bouquet instead. Co-op has released rose-shaped ice cream cones for Valentine’s Day, with each pack containing four ice creams on a green wafer cone. Available for £2 at Co-op.

Love Heart Biscuits: If you’re all out of Valentine’s Day gift ideas, then fear not. Biscuiteers have launched a new Valentine’s-inspired range, which includes this charming Love is Sweet Biscuit Tin filled with delicious goodies. Available for £45 at www.biscuiteers.com

Asda

ASDA Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodles , down from £3.50 to £2

, down from £3.50 to £2 Thorntons Continental Box , down £3 to £7

, down £3 to £7 Nestle Frosted Shreddies , down to £2

, down to £2 McCain Crispy French Fries , now £1.50

, now £1.50 Magnum Six-Pack Mini Classic, Almond And White Ice Creams, £2.50

Aldi

21 Day Matured Rump Steaks , now just £7.49

, now just £7.49 Chicken Drumsticks , £2.79

, £2.79 Katsu Chicken Kievs , now £1.49

, now £1.49 Specially Selected Italian Inspired Beef Meatballs , £3.49

, £3.49 Lemon and Herb Cook in the Bag Chicken , £3.85

, £3.85 Venison Sausages, now £1.99

Tesco