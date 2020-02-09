Best Buys: This week’s deals at north-east supermarkets

Here are the best bargain buys at north-east supermarkets this week.
We’ve compiled a list of supermarket’s best buys so that you can get your weekly shop done on a budget.
This week’s best deals:
Sainsbury’s
- Sainsbury’s Cherries, £2
- Nescafe Azera Americano Instant Coffee down from £4.60 to £3
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit And Nut Chocolate Bar, £1
- Sainsbury’s Chicken & Gravy Shortcrust Pastry Pie, £2.50
- Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference Victoria Sponge Cake, now £2
Co-operative
- PG Tips 80 Pyramid Tea Bags, down 50p to £2
- Co-op Smooth Orange Juice, £1.70
- Nestle Cheerios, down from £3 to £2
- Sharwoods Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce, £1
- Lindt Lindor Cornet Box, down to £4
Lidl
- Oaklands British Gala Apples, now 69p
- Chicken Breast Fillets, 1kg, down from £4.89 to £3.79
- Oaklands Blood Oranges, down from £1.69 to 99p
- Birchwood Sweet Chilli Spatchcock Chicken, £3.79
- Galia Melon, down to 99p
New in this week:
Edible flowers: Forget authentic flowers. It’s time to treat your loved one to an edible rose bouquet instead. Co-op has released rose-shaped ice cream cones for Valentine’s Day, with each pack containing four ice creams on a green wafer cone. Available for £2 at Co-op.
Love Heart Biscuits: If you’re all out of Valentine’s Day gift ideas, then fear not. Biscuiteers have launched a new Valentine’s-inspired range, which includes this charming Love is Sweet Biscuit Tin filled with delicious goodies. Available for £45 at www.biscuiteers.com
Asda
- ASDA Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodles, down from £3.50 to £2
- Thorntons Continental Box, down £3 to £7
- Nestle Frosted Shreddies, down to £2
- McCain Crispy French Fries, now £1.50
- Magnum Six-Pack Mini Classic, Almond And White Ice Creams, £2.50
Aldi
- 21 Day Matured Rump Steaks, now just £7.49
- Chicken Drumsticks, £2.79
- Katsu Chicken Kievs, now £1.49
- Specially Selected Italian Inspired Beef Meatballs, £3.49
- Lemon and Herb Cook in the Bag Chicken, £3.85
- Venison Sausages, now £1.99
Tesco
- Perfectly Ripe Mango now 65p
- Braeburn Apples, now 65p
- Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, was £20 now £12
- Tesco Stonebaked Margherita/Pepperoni Pizza, now £1.75
- Doritos Chilli Heatwave/Cool Original, now half price at 99p
- Tesco Finest 10 British Cumberland Pork Sausages, Tesco Pork Loin Steaks, Tesco Roast in the Bag British Butter Basted Whole Chicken, all 3 for £10
- Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese, down from £3.50 to £2.50