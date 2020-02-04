Best Buys: This week’s best deals at north-east supermarkets

The best bargain buys at north-east supermarkets this week.

We’ve compiled a list of supermarket’s best buys so that you can get your weekly shop done on a budget.

This week’s best deals:

Asda

Asda’s Sweet & Sour chicken is down from £3.50 to £2, with Muller Light Gin and Tonic inspired yogurt also £2 and other items including Fibre One Chocolate Fudge Brownie Bars down from £2.89 to £1.17, Butcher’s Selection Lean Beef Mince now £4.90 and Alpro’s Roasted Almond Drink down to just 95p.

NEW IN THIS WEEK:

Smarties Buttons: chocolate pieces with mini Smarties inclusions, coated in a crisp sugar shell. Available for £1 at Tesco.

Ritz’s Baked Olive Oil & Grana Padano Cracker Bites: Grana Padano cheese and extra virgin olive oil. Available for £1.50 at Asda.

Co-op

Co-op’s deals of the week include Avocado at 99p, Nuii Dark Chocolate Nordic Berry Ice Cream Bars down from £4.20 to £2.10, Kiwi’s at 89p, and the brands own Irresistable Lasagne al Forno and Bolognese Pasta Bake now just £3 each.

Lidl

Lidl’s bargain 28-day Matured Beef Ribeye Steak is down to £3.09 with other offers including the £3.85 Birchwood Roast in Bag Pork, Bacon and Leek Stuffed Chicken, Lighthouse Bay Sea Bass Fillets now £1.99 and Oaklands Corn on the Cob and Oaklands Cherries now just 99p.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s was recently voted the cheapest supermarket for branded goods by Which and their deals of the week include: Sainsbury’s Red Thai Vegetable Curry & Rice at £2, Soreen Malt Lunchbox Loaves now £1, Sainsbury’s cherries down to £2, Sun-Pat Peanut Spread Crunchy down from £4.15 to £3 and Weetabix down to £2.20.