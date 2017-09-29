Friday, September 29th 2017 Show Links
Best Aberdeen restaurants featured in new guide from BBC

by Callum Main
29/09/2017, 11:28 am Updated: 29/09/2017, 11:30 am
© Instagram/MoonfishCafeAberdeen
A new guide by BBC Goodfood has focused on some of Aberdeen’s top restaurants.

Every aspect of the foodie scene in the city is highlighted with fine dining restaurant’s, like Granite Park and IX Restaurant, listed alongside more casual eateries including Cup and Food Story.

New dish; gin cured salmon #gin #salmon #fresh #cauliflower #cucumber #finedining #scotland

A post shared by @granitepark on

The feature highlights how the city’s restaurants are making the most of fresh local ingredients as well as breathing new life into traditional dishes.

#almondine #handmade #patisserie #aberdeen #macarons

A post shared by Almondine (@almondinemacarons) on

So whether you’re a fan of a relaxed dining experience, high-quality cuisine, casual eats or incredible patisserie, this list goes to prove Aberdeen has it all.

