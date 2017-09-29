Best Aberdeen restaurants featured in new guide from BBC

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A new guide by BBC Goodfood has focused on some of Aberdeen’s top restaurants.

Every aspect of the foodie scene in the city is highlighted with fine dining restaurant’s, like Granite Park and IX Restaurant, listed alongside more casual eateries including Cup and Food Story.

New dish; gin cured salmon #gin #salmon #fresh #cauliflower #cucumber #finedining #scotland A post shared by @granitepark on Mar 24, 2016 at 7:20am PDT

The feature highlights how the city’s restaurants are making the most of fresh local ingredients as well as breathing new life into traditional dishes.

#almondine #handmade #patisserie #aberdeen #macarons A post shared by Almondine (@almondinemacarons) on May 13, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

So whether you’re a fan of a relaxed dining experience, high-quality cuisine, casual eats or incredible patisserie, this list goes to prove Aberdeen has it all.