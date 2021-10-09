Baby Loss Awareness Week: Local charities remind parents they are not alone

Two north-east charities are reminding people affected by baby loss that they are not alone, with support always available.

October 9 marks the start of Baby Loss Awareness Week where anyone who has experienced the loss of a baby can take time to reflect.

The week gives them a chance to come together as a community and create a safe and supportive space to share their experiences and feel that they are not alone.

And one north-east charity has assured parents that its doors are always open – no matter how much time has passed since their loss.

Reflection for each day of the week

Miss (Miscarriage Information Support Service) was set up by Abi Clarke after she had a miscarriage and was unsure where to find advice.

Each day of this awareness week, a topic will be provided to reflect on, such as looking after siblings, partners and those who provide care and support.

Various businesses and charities will go live on Miss’ social media pages to discuss the theme, while providing tips and support for members.

Abi said: “It’s important that bereaved parents also receive the support after Baby Loss Awareness Week.

“So, they can watch back these videos at any point because they’re all recorded.”

The sessions will take place every day at 9.30am.

Miss will be posting out packages to members which include either a blue, pink or white knitted heart, a Baby Loss Awareness pin, an LED and a supportive card on behalf of the charity.

The Wave of Light service will be held on October 15 at several locations for a chance to remember and reflect.

Those interested in attending the service at Queens Cross Church in Aberdeen should get in touch with Miss at info@miss-support.org.uk.

Support is available online or in-person

Abi added that the last 18 months have been “very challenging as a charity”, with the move from in-person support groups to virtual ones.

“It’s certainly losing that touch, that face-to-face contact,” she said.

“Having a Zoom call compared to an in-person meeting is very different – like body language, tone, how they’re speaking.

“You can say how you feel (and be) a lot more relaxed when you’re in person.”

People have felt more “isolated” because of the pandemic, having to go through their loss alone – but Miss aims to provide the support they weren’t able to get during lockdown.

‘Even if it’s been years, we’re here to support you’

Sandra, of Stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands in Aberdeen, hopes the week will bring to light the services and support available.

“Obviously, not everybody wants support, but if they do – it’s not always immediately after they’ve lost their baby,” she said.

“Sometimes it can be quite a number of years down the line.

“At least they know that there’s somebody always there for them should they ever need to speak to anybody.”

Hanging hearts to commemorate babies lost

Sands will once again be hanging wooden hearts on a tree in Hazlehead Park to honour the babies lost.

Currently there are more than 120 on display, with parents interested in adding another able to contact the charity at aberdeensands5@gmail.com

The hearts will feature the baby’s name and will sit alongside pink and blue ribbons – the colours for Baby Loss Awareness week.

Sandra said: “We also put up some pink and blue solar nights. So the tree is illuminated during the night.

“We’ll probably be leaving the hearts for the week, maybe slightly longer, just so people could get an opportunity to go up and actually see them.”

The charity will also be running a marquee near the park’s cafe on Sunday, offering people a chance to find support and hear more.

To find out more about Baby Loss Awareness Week visit the official website here.