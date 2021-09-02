Anxiety-busting app to help kids struggling with classroom adjustments

A popular wellbeing app has launched a series of programmes aimed at helping parents and youngsters ease their anxieties over the return to classrooms.

Meditation and mindfulness app Headspace is hoping to help kids, parents and teachers curb their nervousness around being back in school.

It comes after NHS data revealed a 68% increase in child mental health service referrals between March 2019 and March 2021.

In addition, NSPCC helplines reported a 44% rise in calls it received on parental mental health during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 79% of teachers say they feel their job has adversely affected their mental health in the past 12 months, with uncertainty over safety driving up levels of anxiety and stress.

‘The future of the classroom is still uncertain’

Samantha Snowden, a Headspace mindfulness teacher, said: “From primary to secondary school, public to private, those in education have had to navigate the usual academic pressures alongside the shifts the new normal has caused.

“The future of the classroom is still uncertain with the fear of more lockdowns, homeschooling and isolation, it’s important to consider mental wellbeing.

“This new collection includes noting techniques that will get children ready to get back in the classroom.

“Importantly, there’s great content for parents and teachers who may be overlooked as school returns.”

Importance of expressing emotions at school

The content for youngsters includes a check in with how they are feeling on the way to school and a mindful exercise to get ready for a good day.

For parents, being away from kids can lead to a busy mind – an exercise on the app will help settle thoughts to enjoy “a moment of stillness” while kids are at school. Another focuses on letting go of stress and how to reframe negative emotions.

Dr Marc Brackett, a psychologist and director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, explains the importance of giving kids permission to express their emotions at school.

Teachers can benefit from the app too. They are encouraged by the app to give themselves the same attention they would give their students, by setting intentions and appreciating their efforts.

The Back to School collection can be found on the explore page within the Headspace app.

