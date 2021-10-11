Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

A Christmas tradition: Annuals to gift this year

By DC Thomson Shop
11/10/2021, 3:54 pm
Browse a selection of popular annuals to gift this Christmas.
A firm Christmas tradition, explore a selection of annuals and great-value gift packs from The Broons, Beano, My Weekly magazine and more.

Save 15%* on all featured annuals using code SAVE15 at checkout!

1. The Broons Annual 2022

The Broons Annual 2022
The Broons Annual 2022.

A wonderful collection of comic strips spanning the last two years, the latest annual from The Broons is packed full of laughs and family life at 10 Glebe Street.

Close to 100 comic strips are sure to entertain readers young and old alike.

Visit Shop

2. Beano Annual 2022

Beano Annual 2022
Beano Annual 2022.

This is the year of the superhero … and Beano’s heroes wear stripes!

Minnie the Minx dons her cape once again as Batmin, to dispense her own brand of hilarious justice to bullies and grown-ups alike.

Elsewhere, Walter has a diabolical plot to create the “Ultimate Menace” as he tries to take over the town!

And Beanotown’s top spy, Dangerous Dan, seeks to uncover an enemy agent in the long story ‘Spy Hunter’!

Visit Shop

3. Personalised Beano from Your Year

Beano Personalised Annual from Your Year
Beano Personalised Annual from Your Year.

Digging deep into their archives, the Beano offers a nostalgic gift fans young and old will love.

Starting from 1940 (their very first annual!) right up to 2013, readers simply have to choose their year and then add a personal message.

Visit Shop

4. The Dandy Annual 2022

The Dandy Annual 2022.
The Dandy Annual 2022.

The latest annual from The Dandy celebrates the winter Olympics and this time it’s taking place in Dandytown!

Korky the Cat, Winker Watson, Beryl the Peril and more compete in some of the silliest sports you’ll ever see!

Visit Shop

5. Jacqueline Wilson Annual 2022

Jacqueline Wilson Annual 2022
Jacqueline Wilson Annual 2022.

An excellent gift for children who love art, crafts, writing or reading, the Jacqueline Wilson Annual 2022 is full of great content.

Readers will be tasked with creating stories, developing their own characters and even try design challenges!

Visit Shop

6. My Weekly Annual 2022

My Weekly Annual 2022.
My Weekly Annual 2022.

Featuring 29 heart-warming stories, the latest My Weekly Annual also includes some lovely recipes to try at home, fun puzzles and fascinating facts.

Altogether, this is the ultimate feel-good read!

Visit Shop

7. Friendship Pack 2022

The Friendship Pack.
The Friendship Pack.

A great pack from The People’s Friend magazine for anyone who enjoys stories, poems, illustrations and so much more, enjoy their latest Friendship Book and Fireside Book together.

Accompanied by beautiful photographs, The Friendship Book is a thoughtful gift for the year, offering a thought for each day.

With The Fireside Book 2022, celebrate the four seasons with inspirational thoughts and poems accompanied by stunning colour illustrations.

Visit Shop

8. The Broons Book Pack 2022

The Broons Book Pack.
The Broons Book Pack.

A great-value pack featuring The Broons Annual 2022 and the latest The Broons & Oor Wullie Gift Book.

Visit Shop

9. Double Trouble Pack 2022 with Beano Christmas Special

Double Trouble Pack 2022 with Beano Christmas Special
Double Trouble Pack 2022 with Beano Christmas Special.

A fabulous pack containing The Dandy Annual 2022, Beano Annual 2022 and Beano Christmas Special 2021.

Serving up hours of entertainment with some of the world’s most iconic comic characters including Minnie the Minx, Dennis and Gnasher, and more.

Visit Shop

10. The People’s Friend Annual 2022 and Puzzles

The People’s Friend Annual 2022 and Puzzles
The People’s Friend Annual 2022 and Puzzles.

Delighting readers for over 120 years, The People’s Friend is longest-running women’s weekly magazine in the world!

Our great-value pack brings the latest annual from the team and Puzzles – over 100 brain-teasers.

Combines, readers will enjoy brand-new stories, poems, a little nostalgia and a great selection of word search, sudoku, crosswords and more.

Visit Shop

11. Fiction Pack 2022

Fiction Pack
Fiction Pack.

Bringing two annuals together, our popular Fiction Pack includes the latest annuals from My Weekly and The People’s Friend.

An excellent helping of fabulous reading, the pack features a combined 54 stories to enjoy throughout the year.

Readers will also enjoy featured watercolour paintings, recipes, puzzles and nostalgia!

Visit Shop

Save 15% on Annuals & Calendars

Use discount code SAVE15 at checkout. Click here to browse our full selection at DC Thomson Shop.

*Offer valid until 17th October 2021.

