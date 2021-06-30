Almost 2,000 Covid cases linked with Scottish football fans at Euros

Nearly 2,000 people with lab-confirmed Covid-19 attended at least one of Scotland’s Euros fixtures while infectious with the disease.

A new report from Public Health Scotland (PHS) has revealed almost two-thirds of the cases have been linked with travel to London.

Large crowds formed in and around Wembley for Scotland’s tie with England on June 18.

Others gathered outside Hampden in Glasgow for the national side’s home fixtures against the Czech Republic and Croatia on June 14 and 22, respectively.

PHS says a total of 1,991 Scottish residents who tested positive for Covid between June 11-28 attended at least one or more Euro 2020-related events while in their infectious period.

This included the matches themselves, the Fanzone in Glasgow, pubs and house parties.

Generally, people have a two-to-three day window where they can spread the disease before they begin to feel any symptoms, and up to 10 days after.

As a result, health chiefs say they may have “unknowingly” transmitted the coronavirus to others in the process.

Two-thirds travelled to London

Between June 11-28, contact tracers, working as part of the Test & Protect system, had a total of 32,539 positive Covid cases reported to them.

Of these, 1,294 had travelled to London for a Euro 2020-related event, including 397 people who attended the June 18 Scotland-England match at Wembley.

Additionally, nearly three-quarters of the 1,991 cases involved people between 20 and 39 years old, while 90% were male.

Of all the “tags” added to each case, visits to hospitality – including pubs – account for 34%.

PHS said a “relatively small” number of cases were linked to other events, with 55 at the Glasgow Fanzone, 38 at the Croatia match and 37 at the Czech Republic fixture.

Spike on June 21

A sharp increase in Covid cases linked to Euro 2020 can be seen in the days after the June 18 clash in London.

Almost 250 cases were logged on June 20 and, the day after, this more than doubled to 563.

Hundreds more cases were logged in the three days following.

Last week NHS Grampian public health consultant Derek Cox confirmed cases linked to the Wembley match had been identified quickly.

But he warned more were likely to be found, with the weekend’s British & Irish Lions Test match in Edinburgh also causing concern.

“In Edinburgh, on Monday, they had 600 new cases,” he said.

“Glasgow and Edinburgh are both still reasonable hot spots for Covid, yet we will have and have had people from Aberdeen travelling there for matches.

“If I was given a free ticket to a sports game, I wouldn’t go.”

The Public Health Scotland report released today said: “PHS is working with Test & Protect and NHS boards to ensure that all public health actions are taken in the close contacts of these Euro 2020 cases as part of the 32,539 cases that were reported to the Test & Protect case management system during this period.”