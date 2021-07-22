Aberdeen vintage shops talks Seventies and sustainability

We’ve had no choice but to stare at four walls for the best part of a year, meaning our homes have come under the microscope.

And with many of us swapping the office for a spare room, houses now need to be multi functional.

Office space, dinner venue or family meet up, the expectations are high.

But that doesn’t mean you need to splash the cash, or wait weeks on end for items to be delivered from chain stores.

You might just find that gorgeous sideboard or the decanter of dreams at Peapod vintage shop, on Holburn Street in Aberdeen.

This fabulous vintage shop is full of treasures, and each item has a story to tell.

And although the shop is a little full at present, that just means there are more bargains to be had.

Husband and wife team, Claire and David Milne, have been at the helm for a decade, and believe the appetite for vintage is bigger than ever.

Although the pandemic saw them close their doors, a loyal online following means business has continued to thrive.

With more than 3000 followers on Instagram, and over 5000 eager fans on Facebook, Society went along to find out why Peapod has a firm place in Aberdeen’s nostalgic heart.

“It all started a decade ago, as we were part of a project called Retail Rocks,” said Clarie.

We were given a shop in Torry rent free for a year, as part of a rejuvenation project.”

“It just went from there, and we had a shop on Rosemount before moving to Holburn Street.

“Then the pandemic hit. With two children at home and a crazy sausage dog, I just didn’t keep on top of things online during the first lockdown. David is a DJ in a nightclub, and that obviously couldn’t happen either.

“But we did run a competition asking people to show us their Peapod purchases in their home, and that really spurred us on to get things going again.

“I really missed opening the doors, and we have very loyal customers who got in touch to let us know they were thinking about us.

I thought people might decide that they had enough stuff, or they’d had a clear out. But I was pleasantly surprised.”

Claire and David believe the pandemic has caused people to see their homes in a new light, and has also altered their shopping habits.

“People have really decided that their living space needs to change,” said Claire.

“After looking at the same four walls, people want a refresh.

One of a kind

“And there’s always that corner of your house that you need to look good on a video call.

“I think part of the beauty of Peapod is that you can’t go into another shop and get the same item,

“There’s only of it, unless you’re really lucky and we happen to have a matching pair of lamps.

“We have heart and soul because we only select the things that we love and are passionate about, and we know they will look good.

“There’s a big blend here, but it’s a good mix.

We love fun funky, bright things. Bring the good times back, that’s our slogan.”

But what’s hot in the world of vintage right now?

Well, let’s just say the Seventies are making a return.

“Mid-century is really coming up in Aberdeen, it’s having its time in the spotlight,” said Claire.

“People are loving things like cool Seventies lamps.

“Or they might come in and find a tea set, and their granny had one just the same.

“Working out what people love, there’s no predictability in this job.”

Stylish and sustainable

It’s not just the vintage style which people are passionate about, but the lifestyle which it can represent.

Buying an item from Peapod means it has a new lease of life, and can be reused for many years to come.

“I think vintage is hugely important at the moment, particularly from an ecological point of view,” said Claire.

“People are realising the impact that we can have on the world, and really getting into the re-use idea.

“There’s almost zero waste from the shop, which is really trick to do nowadays. People will bring their own bubble wrap for example, and it can be used time and time again.

“We try to shop from people we know the name of, we try to set an example.

If we can achieve a sustainable lifestyle with two kids, we’re proof it can be done.”

Some of the treasures come from house clearances, and Claire finds joy in unravelling the story.

“My real love is furniture,” she said.

A story to tell

“I feel a nostalgic link to it, because I’ve met the people and heard their story.

“I know where pieces have come from and where they are going next. It’s a lovely part of the job.

“We have a strong social media following. I can post a picture of an item online and it can be gone in 60 seconds.

“We also like to share other local independent businesses on social media. It doesn’t cost me anything to do a post.

“We’re lucky to have so many independent businesses hidden away, we need to shout about each other.”