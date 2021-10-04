Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How can dental services be improved? Aberdeen University looks for ‘citizen scientists’ with ideas

By Ellie Milne
04/10/2021, 7:41 pm Updated: 04/10/2021, 7:58 pm
Members of the public can share their dental experiences on the new platform GUIDE

Members of the public are being invited to share their experiences of visiting the dentist to help improve dental healthcare.

Health researchers have launched a new online platform called Guide where people can share their views of oral and dental care.

It is hoped that “citizen scientists” will generate ideas that will help improve dental services for patients.

Guide has been developed by the health services research unit at Aberdeen University alongside teams from Dundee University, West of England Bristol University and NHS Education for Scotland.

The project is being led by Beatriz Goulao, a research fellow at Aberdeen University, who said the pandemic has had a significant effect on dental services.

She said: “Dental services have changed massively since the pandemic and with fewer opportunities to visit the dentist many people are rethinking dental self-care and assessment of their own oral health.

“We are really keen to hear ideas from the public and their experiences of oral health and dental care so that we can improve these services.

Researchers from Aberdeen University hope the platform will help to improve the implementation of best practice guidelines in dentistry. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

The GUIDE platform is a space where people can share their views and ideas, discuss them, and vote in the ones they like the most so we can achieve real change.

“By launching the platform, we aim to put patients and the public at the centre of innovation in oral health and dental care.”

A collaborative project

The researchers hope that the new online platform will help improve “the implementation of best practice guidance” in dentistry, while offering participants the chance to learn more about oral and dental health.

Guide will gather information from the public by asking questions such as: “What makes you feel motivated to brush your teeth?” and “How can dental teams support patients in improving their oral health self-care?”

An advisory group, made up of dentists, guideline developers, patients and researchers, will identify the most feasible ideas and then refine and evaluate these moving forward.

Participants will also be given the opportunity to collaborate with the team in their future research if they wish to stay involved.

The platform will be live for the next six months before the results are presented at an event to discuss the future of dentistry.

