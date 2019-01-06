Aberdeen student midwife’s hard work gives birth to top award win

An inspirational Aberdeen student midwife’s hard work has delivered her success.

Mhairi McLellan, a second-year student at Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU), was delighted to win the Top #150Leaders Midwife award.

And dedicated Mhairi was among just 10 people named a winner at a ceremony held at the Royal College of Physicians in London.

Mhairi, 30, who lives in Peterculter, said: “It was a process of nominations, and to be honest, I didn’t even expect to be nominated.

“It was really nice to be up for an award with people you like and respect.”

Mhairi was named as Britain’s leading student midwife by the Council of Deans of Health.

Fiona Gibb, senior midwifery lecturer and lead midwife for education at RGU, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of Mhairi, who deserves every accolade coming her way.

“It’s an incredible achievement simply to be one of the #150Leaders, but to be named as the country’s top midwifery student shows outstanding leadership skills that will see her flourish as she progresses in her career.”

© Frank Noon Photography

Even before starting the Student Leadership Programme, Mhairi decided to respond to every opportunity with a big yes.

She said: “I’ve had some truly fantastic experiences.

“I’ve written for midwifery journals, I became the co-editor and curator of a blog and a journal aimed at student midwives on the All4Maternity platform and so much more.

“I’m also on the WeMidwives Twitter and we do tweet chats regularly.

“It keeps me very busy, but I love being involved in so many things that support other student midwives.”

© Frank Noon Photography

She also spoke about student leadership at the Royal College of Midwives’ conference, which took place in Manchester in October.

And Mhairi is in the process of organising Scotland’s first-ever national student midwife conference, which will be held in Dundee in June.

She said: “I wanted to organise it because there’s not a huge amount available for student midwives specifically. And if there is something, it’s in England.

“I’m trying to create something for student midwives in Scotland, which, of course, people from the rest of the UK can attend too.”

Even though Mhairi has now found her true calling, she also played with the idea of becoming a performance artist – even joining a circus school to hone her skills.

“I did a performance art degree and then I ran away and joined a circus in Barcelona,” Mhairi giggled.

After she returned home, Mhairi did “quite a few different things”.

However, it wasn’t until tragedy struck that she decided to apply to universities.

She said: “My mum passed away a few years ago.

“If she was here, she would be so happy for me.

“Until that happened, I never really considered going back to university.”

Mhairi, who is originally from Edinburgh, was accepted to all three Scottish universities which offer midwifery courses.

She said: “There was just something about RGU that really felt like it was right for me.”

In addition, Mhairi wanted to do her placement in the Highlands and RGU offered that opportunity.

She has already completed placements in Inverness, Invergordon and the Isle of Skye.

Mhairi is looking forward to qualifying in 2020 and hopes to work as an integrated midwife.

She added: “I would like to encourage people to consider midwifery as a career because, to me, it’s the best job in the world.”