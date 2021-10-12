Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen producer Louis Seivwright releases single from upcoming album Wonderland

By Danica Ollerova
12/10/2021, 11:45 am

Aberdeen producer Louis Seivwright, who recently released a new BBC documentary showcasing musical talent from the north-east, has just unveiled a title track from his upcoming album Wonderland.

Louis’ sophomore album will see the 22-year-old unconstrained by genres as he is keen to transcend his 2020 rap-heavy debut Cloud 9.

Wonderland is the producer’s second consecutive team-up with Greenock singer AMA Jane, following Circles which was released in May. Louis’ collaborator and Aberdeen rapper Chef also features on the track.

The producer said: “The process of making Wonderland was very organic. Myself and AMA Jane were in Glasgow for a photoshoot for Circles and Chef was also in Glasgow for a video shoot, and after both shoots, we decided to go to the studio.

“I was going through different beats and that one just clicked with everyone
immediately. AMA had the hook down in about 10 minutes. Ideas just kept flowing
throughout the room, different concepts, and ideas.

“The song was written in about 30 minutes, and we recorded it a month later in Aberdeen. Everyone really shines on the song. We knew it was very special when we made it.”

Wonderland is a safe space to escape to

The single takes inspiration from Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, with “wonderland” being a place where people can subconsciously escape to.

Louis said: “For me, my Wonderland is music, but everyone has their own safe space.

“It’s also about being trapped in different types of fear – whether it’s fear of losing creativity, facing self-doubt or a lack of self-worth, and having to deal with those things yourself, but then realising that when you escape to your own Wonderland, you don’t have to.”

Louis Seivwright
Louis Seivwright has teamed up with Greenock singer AMA Jane and Aberdeen rapper Chef to produce new single Wonderland. Photo by Sam Sharp.

Wonderland as a concept was something Louis, who plans to release the album later this year, thought of in 2o2o.

“I wanted to create something completely unique,” said Louis.

I’ve probably made around 200 different beats for the album. I really found the sound of it around March or April time.

“I was getting in the studio with different artists, and they were really bringing my vision to life. The overall sound is very atmospheric and emotion-based – it’s up then down constantly.”

Louis Seivwright to release second studio album later this year

“The project is all I think about. I’m a perfectionist, but I’m finally in a place where I’m extremely happy with how it sounds. It’s definitely the best I’ve ever created. It’s a real body of work. I feel like I’m finally making the music that I want to make.”

Louis Seivwright has teamed up with emerging artist Chef as part of BBC documentary.

Louis, who left his job to pursue music full-time last year, released his debut studio album Cloud 9 which was shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year Award 2021.

He also recently worked on a BBC Scotland documentary – The New Aberdeen: R&B & Hip-Hop At The Heart of the Granite City – which is part of the channel’s TUNE series. Fronted by Louis and rapper Chef, the pair showcased the rise of Aberdeen’s upcoming music scene.

