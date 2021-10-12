Aberdeen producer Louis Seivwright releases single from upcoming album Wonderland

Aberdeen producer Louis Seivwright, who recently released a new BBC documentary showcasing musical talent from the north-east, has just unveiled a title track from his upcoming album Wonderland.

Louis’ sophomore album will see the 22-year-old unconstrained by genres as he is keen to transcend his 2020 rap-heavy debut Cloud 9.

Wonderland is the producer’s second consecutive team-up with Greenock singer AMA Jane, following Circles which was released in May. Louis’ collaborator and Aberdeen rapper Chef also features on the track.

The producer said: “The process of making Wonderland was very organic. Myself and AMA Jane were in Glasgow for a photoshoot for Circles and Chef was also in Glasgow for a video shoot, and after both shoots, we decided to go to the studio.

“I was going through different beats and that one just clicked with everyone

immediately. AMA had the hook down in about 10 minutes. Ideas just kept flowing

throughout the room, different concepts, and ideas.

“The song was written in about 30 minutes, and we recorded it a month later in Aberdeen. Everyone really shines on the song. We knew it was very special when we made it.”

Wonderland is a safe space to escape to

The single takes inspiration from Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, with “wonderland” being a place where people can subconsciously escape to.

Louis said: “For me, my Wonderland is music, but everyone has their own safe space.

“It’s also about being trapped in different types of fear – whether it’s fear of losing creativity, facing self-doubt or a lack of self-worth, and having to deal with those things yourself, but then realising that when you escape to your own Wonderland, you don’t have to.”

Wonderland as a concept was something Louis, who plans to release the album later this year, thought of in 2o2o.

“I wanted to create something completely unique,” said Louis.

I’ve probably made around 200 different beats for the album. I really found the sound of it around March or April time.

“I was getting in the studio with different artists, and they were really bringing my vision to life. The overall sound is very atmospheric and emotion-based – it’s up then down constantly.”

Louis Seivwright to release second studio album later this year

“The project is all I think about. I’m a perfectionist, but I’m finally in a place where I’m extremely happy with how it sounds. It’s definitely the best I’ve ever created. It’s a real body of work. I feel like I’m finally making the music that I want to make.”

Louis, who left his job to pursue music full-time last year, released his debut studio album Cloud 9 which was shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year Award 2021.

He also recently worked on a BBC Scotland documentary – The New Aberdeen: R&B & Hip-Hop At The Heart of the Granite City – which is part of the channel’s TUNE series. Fronted by Louis and rapper Chef, the pair showcased the rise of Aberdeen’s upcoming music scene.

