Aberdeen Performing Arts new season has magic, mayhem and spellbinding enchantment

Audiences at His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall will be invited to step into a world of enchantment, wonder and captivating entertainment with a string of spectacular new shows announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Hit shows including musicals The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Rock of Ages, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat are part of the venues’ bumper re-opening season.
