Aberdeen opening night of West End hit musical cancelled due to HGV driver shortage

The Aberdeen opening night of West End hit Everbody’s Talking About Jamie has been cancelled because pandemic issues and a shortage of HGV drivers means the show can’t get to the Granite City in time.
The curtain will now go up on the award-winning musical – starring Layton Williams and Shane Richie – at His Majesty’s Theatre on Wednesday November 10 instead of Tuesday November 9.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe