Aberdeen care home named best in Scotland at national awards

An Aberdeen care home has scooped a top national accolade.

Rubislaw Park Care Home was named Care Home of the Year Scotland at the 2018 Caring UK Awards

The news follows the facility’s success in 2017 when it won the Catering Team of the Year gong and was shortlisted in the Dementia Care Team category.

The awards recognise excellence and achievement within the care sector in the UK.

Kristin Jackson-Brown, director of care at Rubislaw Park Care Home, said: “For me, the greatest successes come from seeing my team achieve great results – this can be receiving positive feedback from a resident or their relative, or achieving a major industry award such as this.”

Kristin enjoys working in the care sector because there are always “exciting things happening”.

She said: “My passion is clinical governance, ensuring services are compliant with regulation and making sure we do the very best we can for the people we look after. “In order to do that, it is crucial to have a good team and Rubislaw Park Care Home is fortunate to be staffed people who have a shared commitment to providing an excellent home-from-home environment.”

Kristin thinks 2019 is going to be an exciting year for the care sector.

She stated: “Looking ahead to 2019, I believe there is a great opportunity in the quality and level of care that care homes can and will be able to provide.

“Nurses and care staff in care homes are becoming more and more skilled to deliver specialist care. It is an exciting sector to be in for healthcare professionals.”

Rubislaw Park Care Home is an 86-bed facility which provides high-quality, long-term residential and nursing care in luxurious surroundings.

The home recently opened a £2 million extension which has created an additional 16 rooms as well as associated dining and social and recreational areas for residents.

Resident Margaret Schwarz said: “The carers and nurses are very good, always available. I am very comfortable here.”

Fellow resident Evelyn Argo added: “I love it here, the carers are very attentive, and I could not have asked for better at my time of life. The food is very good and there is variety. I love that I can still be involved in social events.”