Aberdeen Arts Centre to do the time warp for special Rocky Horror screening

It’s not easy having a good time… but Aberdeen Arts Centre will surely delight Rocky Horror Picture Show fans with its special Halloween screening, great cocktails and a fancy dress competition.

Taking place on Saturday October 30, the King Street venue would like to invite Aberdeen’s unconventional conventionalists to the screening of the 1975 cult film and encourage them to dress up for the occasion.

Aberdeen Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls said: “Halloween costumes are encouraged and we can’t wait to see everyone decked out in their fabulous outfits.

“Before the screening begins, those wishing to compete in the costume competition will be invited to join us on stage and there will be a special prize awarded to the best-dressed audience member of the night as voted for via a ‘clap-o-meter’ from the rest of the audience.”

Rocky Horror fans can anticipate fun

The film follows Brad and Janet who get stranded on a stormy night. They meet a houseful of wild characters when they seek shelter in a nearby castle belonging to eccentric transvestite Frank-N-Furter.

Fans can enjoy sipping on strawberry daiquiris, espresso martinis and other tasty drinks while watching the hugely popular film starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Meat Loaf.

Stephanie added: “We have Tim Curry’s Tantalising Treat Bag, Little Nell’s Stilettos & Lipstick Treat Bag, WWPQD (What Would Pat Quinn Do) Treat Bag, Transylvanian Treat Bag, and the Virgin Treat Bag which is alcohol-free.

“The bags will be ready and waiting for audience members to collect when they arrive and they can beat the bar queues.”

Audience participation encouraged

To make the screening even more engaging, locals can also pre-order a prop bag.

Stephanie said: “The bags will include everything from bubbles and party blowers to rubber gloves and other exciting goodies to have fun with throughout the film – we’ll even include a ‘how to’ guide so audience members will know exactly when to pull their props out and when to talk back to the screen.”

Tickets for the special screening are now on sale

In other news, Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba will star as Brad Majors in The Rocky Horror Show when it arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre from April 25 next year. Click here to find out more.