A shellfish act: Hunting Scotland’s elusive scallops

Behind Scotland’s beautiful beaches and sweeping coastlines are scores of local people who have devoted their lives to living, working and protecting the fragile marine environment.

With three quarters of the country covered in thriving coasts, the seas provide a rich resource of food, heritage and leisure. We talk to the activists, academics and divers who work on a daily basis to not only protect and clean the coastal environment, but aim to preserve Scotland’s heritage, too – all the while bringing us tasty, ethically-sourced seafood.