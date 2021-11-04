A heartwarming ‘tail’ as Theo the boy meets Theo the guide dog

A north-east teen who lost his sight from a brain tumour has met the guide dog puppy named after him after raising thousands of pounds.

Theo Harvey, 14, was diagnosed with a brain tumour on his optical nerve when he was just nine years old.

Since his diagnosis, the Alford teen has undergone two operations, with several spells in hospital.

Because of the tumour’s position, he has suffered complete and irretrievable sight loss.

Theo meets Theo

Theo has been busy fundraising for charity Guide Dogs and has donated £8,500 – with the organisation calling him “inspirational”.

He helped raise the cash with activities including walking, running and cycling.

Theo’s money is being used to help three puppies – Theo, Harvey and William – and support them on their journey to becoming fully-qualified guide dogs.

Recently, he was invited to meet Theo the Labrador, and the volunteers who are looking after him.

The group met in Stonehaven, where Theo was able to learn about the puppy’s progress – and enjoy a cuddle.

Tell us you're a @guidedogs puppy raiser in Scotland without telling us you're a Guide Dogs puppy raiser in Scotland! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/OnPOcuKz9z — Guide Dogs Scotland (@guidedogsscot) November 3, 2021

‘Even when he was in hospital – Theo was thinking how he could help’

Theo’s dad, David Harvey, said his son’s sight loss has never hampered his spirits.

“From when Theo first woke up with no sight, he has never let it get him down,” he added.

“His drive to raise money for Guide Dogs has been an encouragement and we are so proud of his spirit.

“Even when he is in hospital, he is thinking what he can do next.”

Earlier this year Theo was awarded one of Scouting’s greatest accolades for his achievements.

A member of 1st Alford Scout Group, he was presented with the Cornwell Scout Badge in recognition of overcoming life-changing challenges.

Jo Stevenson, Guide Dogs’ regional community fundraising manager, said Theo is an inspiration to the people in the local area.

She added: “His commitment and positive attitude has really touched everyone at Guide Dogs.

“We are incredibly proud of all that he has and continues to achieve, undeterred by his ongoing health battle.”