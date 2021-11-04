Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A heartwarming ‘tail’ as Theo the boy meets Theo the guide dog

By Ana Da Silva
04/11/2021, 5:00 pm
Alford teen Theo Harvey with guide dog puppy Theo, who he is helping to support. Theo, 14, was diagnosed with a brain tumour on his optical nerve when he was just nine years old. Supplied by Guide Dogs

A north-east teen who lost his sight from a brain tumour has met the guide dog puppy named after him after raising thousands of pounds.

Theo Harvey, 14, was diagnosed with a brain tumour on his optical nerve when he was just nine years old.

Since his diagnosis, the Alford teen has undergone two operations, with several spells in hospital.

Because of the tumour’s position, he has suffered complete and irretrievable sight loss.

Theo meets Theo

Theo has been busy fundraising for charity Guide Dogs and has donated £8,500 – with the organisation calling him “inspirational”.

He helped raise the cash with activities including walking, running and cycling.

Theo’s money is being used to help three puppies – Theo, Harvey and William – and support them on their journey to becoming fully-qualified guide dogs.

Recently, he was invited to meet Theo the Labrador, and the volunteers who are looking after him.

The group met in Stonehaven, where Theo was able to learn about the puppy’s progress – and enjoy a cuddle.

‘Even when he was in hospital – Theo was thinking how he could help’

Theo’s dad, David Harvey, said his son’s sight loss has never hampered his spirits.

“From when Theo first woke up with no sight, he has never let it get him down,” he added.

“His drive to raise money for Guide Dogs has been an encouragement and we are so proud of his spirit.

“Even when he is in hospital, he is thinking what he can do next.”

Earlier this year Theo was awarded one of Scouting’s greatest accolades for his achievements.

A member of 1st Alford Scout Group, he was presented with the Cornwell Scout Badge in recognition of overcoming life-changing challenges.

Jo Stevenson, Guide Dogs’ regional community fundraising manager, said Theo is an inspiration to the people in the local area.

She added: “His commitment and positive attitude has really touched everyone at Guide Dogs.

“We are incredibly proud of all that he has and continues to achieve, undeterred by his ongoing health battle.”

