£850 per month: Spacious Aberdeen property with stunning sea views

Overlooking stunning Cove Bay harbour, this spacious property has wonderful sea views.

Liane Munro, senior leasing adviser at Stronachs, said: “The two-bedroom house would be ideal for couples who would like to live in a quiet coastal location.

“Cove Bay is beautiful fishing village.

“It’s a very rare opportunity to find a property in such a fantastic location with a lot of history around the local area.

“Located in Cove Bay harbour, the property is close to a number of local walking trails.

“New tenants could enjoy relaxing at Cove Bay Hotel and dolphin spotting during certain times of the year.”

Liane thinks the view from the property is definitely one of its best features.

She said: “The view is without a doubt the highlight of this property.

“The property’s shared patio area is ideal for sitting and watching the sunrise and sunset.”

4 Balmoral Terrace, Cove Bay, Aberdeen

Description: Two-bedroom terraced house overlooking the Cove Bay harbour.

Lounge: Spacious room on open plan with dining kitchen.

Bedroom: Two well-proportioned double bedrooms with a lot of storage space.

Bathroom: Stylish bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath.

Outside: Shared patio area ideal for al fresco dining.

Viewing: Stronachs LLP on 01224-626100

The internal accommodation comprises of an inviting and welcoming hall, and a generously-sized kitchen fitted with a range of wall and based units.

There’s also a lounge, kitchen and a study on a semi-open plan.

Liane said: “The kitchen and living room also have a space for a dining area, making it great for entertaining without having to leave your guests.

“The bedrooms both have a fantastic outlook across.”

Liane thinks it must be lovely being able to wake up to such a peaceful view every morning.

A good-sized stylish bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath completes the spacious accommodation.

The well-proportioned bathroom also features a trendy stone wall.

Externally, in addition to the shared patio area overlooking out on to the bay, the house also benefits from a single garage and a small rear garden.

The property is served by electric heating throughout.

The house is available for lease on a fully furnished basis.