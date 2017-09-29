For Rent at £695: Aberdeenshire mill with historic past

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

If you dream of living in a 19th century building with a rich history, this property might be the one for you.

One hundred years ago, The Mill Inn in Stonehaven was an important stop for travellers. Now, the properly has been beautifully converted into a block of quality flats.

This apartment, which has retained some of its Georgian proportions, such as high ceilings, was recently given a makeover.

Emma, a property assistant at Kinnear & Falconer, said: “The property has some nice older features such as the deep set windows in the lounge.

“But there was a lot of work carried out and the flat was brought up to a very high modern standard.”

This executive two-bedroom apartment is located on the ground floor in a quiet corner of the popular Mill Inn.

Emma said: “The flat is situated in the centre of Stonehaven but it is tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac area.”

Enjoying an enviable location, this apartment also offers spacious accommodation. Its inviting hallway leads to a tastefully decorated cosy lounge. There are two comfortable beige sofas, a chandelier and large windows overlooking the landscaped grounds. The newly installed kitchen with built-in oven and hob adds to the apartment’s charm. There is also a washing machine and a microwave. The flat has two good-sized double bedrooms with built-in mirrored wardrobes.

Emma’s favourite room in the property is the modern shower room which looks “very smart” and features a large mirror.

The apartment also benefits from quality flooring, neutral decor, double glazing, electric heating and telephone entry system.

The grounds surrounding The Mill Inn are filled with shrubs and trees.

Residents are allocated one parking space, while visitor parking is also provided within the grounds.

This two-bedroom property, which is available on a fully-furnished basis, would be fantastic for a couple, or possibly for anyone working the city but would prefer to live in a picturesque seaside town.

8 Mill Inn, Bridgefield Terrace, Stonehaven is available for £695 pcm