5 quick make-up tricks to get party-ready in a flash

With a packed social schedule in December, we all want to look our best, but we don’t always have time for a full-on makeover before we head out for dinner or dancing.

In fact, a quick change of outfit and a zhuzh up in the loos at work is often all we can hope for, which is why keeping it simple is your best bet when it comes to make-up.

But simple doesn’t mean boring – far from it. Here are five speedy but stunning ideas that will transform your look from plain to party-tastic in no time at all.

1. Glitter lips

A bit of sparkle never goes a miss in the run up to Christmas, but rather than plonking it on your eyelids like everyone else, why not have a go at a dazzling glitter lip?

Beauty Blvd’s two-step gloss and glitter kit is super-easy to apply and comes in a massive 19 shades, so you can find the perfect match for your festive frock.

Beauty Blvd Glitter Lips Ruby Slippers, £12.50

2. Stamp eyeliner

Attempting to draw a razor-sharp winged eyeliner look is not something you want to be doing when you haven’t got time to spare, but there is a quick-fix solution.

Rimmel’s clever Wonder Wing has a slanted side so you can ‘stamp’ the wing straight on, while Lottie London’s felt-tip liners also come with shaped stamps on the other end of the pen, so you can dot festive stars, moons or musical notes around your eyes too.

Rimmel Wonder Wing Eyeliner in Black, £5.99, Superdrug

Lottie London Stamp Liner in Starry Eyed, £5.45, Superdrug

3. Glowy cheeks

Ask any make-up artist and they’ll tell you that Kardashian-style contouring is really not a good look in real life (it was originally intended for editorial photo shoots, you see) but highlighter? They can’t get enough of the stuff, especially at Christmas.

Impart a fairy-light glow by sweeping powder highlight over the very tops of your cheekbones with a fan brush (or use your fingertip if it’s cream highlight) and finish with a touch of peachy blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Don’t go overboard though, you want a subtle Champagne sparkle, not a mega metallic shine.

Collection Highlight, Blush And Bronze Palette, £3.99 (currently reduced from £4.99), Boots

Zoeva Strobe Gel in Halo, £11, Cult Beauty

4. Ombre lips

If fuller lips are on your festive wish list, an ombre lip will help you achieve a pillowy-looking pout.

If you’ve already got two favourite dark and bright red lipsticks, combine the pair, starting with the darker shade around the edges, or take the easy route with Smashbox’s Triple Tone lippies, available in four shades. Finish with clear gloss on top for a double dose of volume.

Smashbox Be Legendary Triple Tone Lipstick in Berry Ombre, £17.50

Smashbox O-Gloss Intuitive Lip Gloss, £17

5. Metallic eyes

Shimmering eye make-up looks were all over the AW17 catwalks, worn with pared-black skin and nude lips.

Take your cue from the models at Les Copains in Milan, who were given a wash of warm gold on their lids, or the Brandon Maxwell show, where cool-toned metallic shadows were layered to create a full-on foil effect (this looks particularly fab if you’re wearing velvet).

Kiko Arctic Holiday Metal Eyeshadow in Frozen Gold and Mysterious Blue, £10.90 each