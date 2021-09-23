Many young people are heading to university this month. But, with the common work hard – play hard ethos, how can a student lifestyle be healthy?

Need some tips?

We’ve teamed up with Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) to share how you can look after your mind, body and soul during your studies. Even if you find yourself burning the candle at both ends.

Here are 5 tips from ASV’s very own personal trainers, Alex Bailey and Scott Woods, to help you remain focussed at university and live a healthy and happy student lifestyle:

1. Drinking water to improve your memory and concentration

The importance of drinking enough water at university is second to none. Not only for physical health and wellbeing, but because a hydrated brain receives and stores information much more effectively than one which is dehydrated.

Drinking enough water can therefore improve students’ concentration and memory – ideal for any last minute study sessions!

2. Gently exercise your way to a healthy student lifestyle

The word “exercise” may fill you with dread, but joining a gym doesn’t have to mean running 100 miles every other day, or deadlifting 80kg.

At ASV, students have access to a state of the art gym, a dedicated strength and conditioning area, over 100 exercise classes a week, studio cycling, a 50m Olympic swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room and much, much more.

The facilities at ASV suit everyone, no matter how experienced – or inexperienced – you are.

A student lifestyle membership will cost you just £19.75 a month and give you access to all classes and facilities at any time, something which of great importance during studies.

Sport and exercise is an amazing way to boost your mood and find balance. It’s also the probably the healthiest type of break you can take from your studies.

It’s much better for your brain than another episode of Friends, at least!

3. No phone before bed to improve sleeping pattern

Smart phones. A pocket-sized tablet of endless information which we carry around with us all day long. They are designed to enhance our lives easier by providing us with entertainment, knowledge and connection.

When it’s time for your body to rest and recharge, however, the last thing your brain needs is more information to decipher.

In order to maintain a healthy student lifestyle, those studying at university should refrain from looking at their phone for one hour before they go to sleep. Not just because this will allow your brain to completely disengage, but because the blue light from your screen can supress the production of melatonin, the hormone which controls your sleep cycle.

This means looking at your phone before bed can make it harder for you to fall asleep – and wake up for your 9am lectures!

4. Eat healthily to fuel a healthy student lifestyle

It’s no secret that the food we consume has a direct impact on our energy levels. Indeed, when we feel energised and nourished, we are more attentive, alert and are far more inclined to seize the day.

Eating plenty of fibre, protein and healthy fats makes bellies feel fuller for longer, allowing students to remain focussed all day and take in more information than a hungry mind.

Fruit and vegetables (when in season), eggs, yoghurt and porridge are all great, nourishing foods which will help fuel a healthy student lifestyle affordably.

5. Strength train three times a week to improve life quality

Strength training is just as important as cardio when it comes to physical exercise. It can truly improve your quality of life by building muscle and protecting your bones or joints from injury.

At ASV, there is a dedicated free weights performance area, encompassing highly-specialised multi-rack lifting platforms and a wide range of complementary equipment.

There is also a training space with quality sprung timber floor, suitable for a variety of uses such as warm-ups, core exercises, stretching, and plyometric exercises.

Aberdeen Sports Village is a 20 minute walk from halls and an eight minute walk from the university library.

Its opening hours are 6.30am-10.30pm, Monday to Friday and 8.30am-5pm at the weekend.

Visit the ASV website to find out how to become a student member.