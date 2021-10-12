Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
10 Wonderful Calendars for 2022 to gift this Christmas

By DC Thomson Shop
12/10/2021, 9:11 am
The Broons Calendar 2022.
Browse a selection of 2022 calendars from some of your favourites.

Make the most of 2022 with this selection of calendars featuring Beano, The People’s Friend and more.

Save 15%* on all featured calendars using code SAVE15 at checkout!

1. Oor Wullie Calendar 2022

A must for fans, our next calendar is crammed full of Oor Wullie’s charm. Enjoy classic strips from Dudley D. Watkins throughout the year!

2. Beano Calendar 2022

Beano Calendar 2022.

The official Beano 2022 calendar features some favourite Beano characters as well as a free Dennis & Gnasher poster!

3. The Broons Calendar 2022

The Broons Calendar 2022.

Classic comics strips from Dudley D. Watkins will entertain throughout the year with the latest calendar from The Broons.

Cheerful, colourful, a nostalgic month-to-month journey guaranteeing a few laughs throughout the year, this is an excellent gift for fans of Scotland’s first family.

4. Commando Calendar 2022

Commando Calendar 2022.

Recently celebrating a big anniversary, Commando Comics has brought its readers tales of heroism, valour, and comradery since 1961.

In their latest calendar, Commando Designer Grant Wood has chosen covers from over 5000 issues ranging from their classic Golden era to modern-day masterpieces.

Features artwork from Ian Kennedy, Keith Burns, and Neil Roberts.

5. The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022

The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022

Tour Scotland through the seasons with the latest edition of The Scots Magazine calendar.

Featuring spectacular photos from Ayrshire to the Scottish islands, this calendar showcases some of Scotland’s most scenic locations.

6. Outlander Country Calendar 2022

Outlander Country Calendar 2022.

In our next calendar, amazing photos highlight why author Diana Gabaldon insisted Outlander be filmed in Scotland.

Visit some beautiful corners of the country likely familiar to fans of the global sensation.

7. The Press & Journal – Scottish Memories Calendar 2022

The Press & Journal Calendar 2022.

Take a nostalgic journey month by month across the North East of Scotland with the P&J’s latest calendar.

A nostalgic trip through the decades, the journey begins in Peterhead before going on to visit familiar locations and some places that only exist in old photographs and memories.

8. Aberdeen Memories Calendar 2022

Aberdeen Memories Calendar 2022.

Tour the Silver City through the decades with nostalgic photographs taken from the archive.

The latest Evening Express calendar covers decades of Aberdeen city, taking readers to iconic locations including Aberdeen Harbour, Hazlehead, The Castlegate and Aberdeen Beach.

Discover Aberdeen in decades gone by with this fascinating glimpse back in time.

9. My Weekly Gardening Calendar 2022

My Weekly Gardening Calendar 2022..

A great gift for readers passionate about all things gardening, My Weekly’s gardening columnist, Susie White, offers lots of expert tips and advice accompanied by beautiful photography.

10. The People’s Friend Calendar 2022

The People’s Friend Calendar 2022.

Featuring twelve scenic paintings from “Friend” favourite artist, J. Campbell Kerr, the latest calendar from The People’s Friend tours some of Britain’s most scenic locations.

A great gift for friends or loved ones who enjoy The People’s Friend all year round!

