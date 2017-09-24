For rent £1,600: Luxury in Aberdeen’s suburbs

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

This five-bedroom executive detached house screams of luxury.

The tastefully decorated property provides an excellent family living space that spans two floors.

Aberdein Considine branch manager, Claire Garrioch, said: “The property was individually designed with family living in mind and it offers a versatile and flexible living space.

“It would be ideal for families looking for a spacious family home within what is a sought-after area.”

The house is in Kingswells, within easy reach of the city and has local shops, restaurants and other amenities.

Claire added: “The property is conveniently positioned for easy access to the city centre and to the business parks in Westhill and Dyce, and to the Prime Four business park, west of Kingswells.”

On the ground floor, there is a vestibule as well as an entrance hallway, a spacious lounge with large windows, a games room and a dining room.

Claire said: “A particular highlight of the property is the bright family room that features direct access to the rear garden via patio doors and is set on semi open-plan with the contemporary kitchen.”

Completing the ground floor accommodation, the house has a large shower room and a utility room that offers access to the property’s integral double garage, and a conservatory.

Claire said: “The conservatory is a fantastic addition to the property which is set on open-plan with the formal dining room and provides excellent space for entertaining.”

On the upper level, you will find the master bedroom with a dressing room and a spacious luxury en suite shower room.

There are four other double bedrooms and an office as well as a family room.

This well-maintained house benefits from quality floor coverings, gas-fired central heating as well as double glazing.

Claire added: “The property enjoys the luxury of a high-specification integrated sound and television system through the majority of the accommodation with wall mounted televisions, concealed wiring and surround sound ceiling speakers.”

The Kingswells home is available on an unfurnished basis.