For Sale at £305,000: Aberdeenshire property with plenty of style

It’s fair to say that Craig and Yvonne Brand’s stylish, architect-designed home stands out from the others on the Insch estate where it stands.

And the couple have enjoyed the individual look of their four-bedroom detached bungalow, in which they have raised their two children, every since they bought it, four-and-a-half years ago.

Yvonne, 37, who ​ works as a nurse, was pregnant with Amelie, four, when they moved in and has since given birth to the couple’s son Finn, one.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Craig, also 37, who works offshore, grew up in the area and believes the family will find a new home nearby.

Number 10, Greenhall Avenue, is in immaculate move-in condition, though the couple now want to try their hand at DIY and sink their teeth into a fixer-upper project with their next home.

“We’ve been wondering if we have made the right decision because we’ve had so little to do from the moment of moving in, and we’ve been really happy here,” said Craig.

“We love the fact that there is no other house on the estate like ours and we’ve really enjoyed community life; we won’t be going far when we do come across the right project.”

The family spend most of the time in the spacious kitchen which is on the same open plan level with the lounge.

“I’d be lying if I said we loved cooking but these rooms have been brilliant for family life in general,” said Craig.

“There are double doors in the living room that provide access to the garden, and Amelie has really enjoyed that.”

The dining kitchen is certainly impressive while the lounge has a trendy look with neutral colours and plenty of light.

All four bedrooms are of a good size and the master bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

The rear garden is fully-enclosed and Craig has added a children’s play area, ideal if you have little ones.

“We’ve had a lot of fun and chose to start our family at Number 10, we’re sad to move on but excited all the same for what comes next,” he said.

10 Greenhall Avenue, Insch is on the market for offers over £305,000