First Class 2020: All the Primary One pictures featured on Saturday November 7

This is the gallery for all the First Class images featured in the Evening Express on Saturday November 7.
This year we’ve featured more than 200 pictures from 150 schools.
The gallery is only available to subscribers to our website.
Click on any of the images in our gallery to expand it to full screen.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe
Available on our ePaper
You can view the First Class pictures online in our digital ePaper.
Please choose an ePaper subscription if you would like to see your picture.Subscribe