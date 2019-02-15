Takeaway meal for two for just £23.95 at Eastern Eye Indian Cuisine

Eastern Eye Indian Cuisine has served Aberdeen with some of the finest Indian food for over 30 years.

It is proud to be a family run business established in 1986.

The team place great importance on the use of fresh local ingredients and the finest herbs and spices from around the world.

Their fully qualified chefs take the greatest care in blending each combination of ingredients to create your final dish, making Eastern Eye an old favourite in Aberdeen.

The offer

Enjoy a fantastic takeaway meal for two for just £23.95. The meals include: 2 Papadums with chutney, 1 Vegetable Pakora, 1 Chicken Tikka, Choice of Any 2 Chicken or Lamb Dishes, 1 Bombay Potato, 2 Pilau Rice, Choice of Naan Bread.

Offer ends on March 31 2019.

How to claim

Simply quote EXPRESSOFFER when ordering.

Takeaway only. Subject to availability. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.

About Eastern Eye

Web: www.easterneyeaberdeen.co.uk

Address: 6 Cornhill Shopping Arcade, Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen AB16 5UT

Phone: 01224 662821 / 662823