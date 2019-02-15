Surf ‘n’ Turf for just £15.95 at The Ashvale

The Ashvale is an award-winning restaurant – famous for being the home of The Whale!

With seven branches, there’s an Ashvale near you – they pride themselves on serving delicious fish and chips across Aberdeen and the North East.

There’s more to The Ashvale than just good food – they are known for superior customer service, fundraiser events, and the occasional celebrity visit!

The offer

Enjoy an ASHVALE SURF N TURF for just £15.95 from any of the Ashvale Restaurants. That’s a 6oz fillet steak, jumbo scampi, chips, peas, onion rings and mushrooms.

Offer ends on March 31 2019.

How to claim

Simply quote EEASHWEB1 when ordering to take advantage of delicious offer.

Subject to availability. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.

About The Ashvale

Web: www.menu.theashvale.co.uk

Contact: www.menu.theashvale.co.uk/contact