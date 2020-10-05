SPONSORED: Be a winner with Kerr’s Dairy

You know you are onto a winner when you can get great quality products delivered right to your doorstep by friendly faces. And with Kerr’s Dairy you can join the winners’ circle.

Earlier this year, the family-owned and operated business expanded from their Dundee base into the north-east, with thousands of locals taking advantage of the new service in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

And now you can be the talk of your street (for all the right reasons) thanks to Kerr’s.

They have teamed up with the Evening Express to offer one lucky reader – and their neighbours – a free delivery of Kerr’s glass bottles of milk.

Director Kelvin Kerr Jr said: “Over the past six months we have spent more time at home and for many of us, it’s been a chance to get to know our neighbours a bit better.

“Aberdeen is a city that is known for pulling together when times get tough and at Kerr’s we have really seen that spirit during lockdown. We’ve also been able to hire local people at a time when other businesses were sadly facing cutbacks.

“That’s why we want to show our appreciation for the residents of Aberdeen by giving them the chance to treat their street to a delivery from us.”

Kerr’s is also a proud Platinum Premier Partner of Aberdeen Football Club and Kelvin added that he, “can’t wait to see the fans back in Pittodrie” in the near future.

For over 120 years, Kerr’s Dairy has been supplying homes and businesses with the best Scottish milk – from door to door in traditional glass bottles.

But it’s not just milk. Kerr’s can bring you a range of dairy and dairy-free items, including cheese, butter, orange juice, eggs, yoghurt and milk alternatives such as oat milk.

You can get deliveries twice a week and you can amend your orders by logging on at the Kerr’s Dairy website, so if you are going away for a few days the bottles won’t be lined up outside your door.

And there’s more planned for the future, including their wholesale offering, which will start in the next few weeks.

Find out more about Kerr’s Dairy and their delivery service – and make sure you are always stocked up on the essentials – by visiting the Kerr’s Dairy website.