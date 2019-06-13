SPONSORED: All the fun of Kippie Lodge for 6 months – for the price of 5!

Kippie Lodge is gearing up for it’s BEST summer ever with more activities on offer for ALL the family than ever before!

Running throughout the summer holidays Kippie’s summer camp and teen activities range from paddle boarding, tubing, swimming and much, much more.

Teen Camp is the latest addition to Kippie’s summer programme offering 5 days of activity including golf, tennis, life-saving and water polo as well as other activities around the Club. These camps are the ideal way for young people to make the most of the school holidays and you never know, they may just take up a new hobby!

Inflatable play time fun takes place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings giving families the chance to kick-back and relax.

Kippie’s golf course (pictured above), driving range and tennis courts are an excellent way for your family to spend time together enjoying an outdoor sport.

Marketing Manager Nicky Caldwell says:

We believe that once you try Kippie you will not want to leave us.

“We are offering a fantastic summer offer taking you through to December – that’s your yearly activities sorted! Join us before July 1 and get December free.

“we are currently going through redevelopment works on our gymnasium and opening a brand new Yoga and additional Pilates Studio.

“It’s such an exciting time for Kippie and we are looking forward to the Club being a hive of activity both indoors and outdoors this summer.”

Put us to the test, come in for a tour today – you will not be disappointed!

*For more information about joining and taking advantage of the special offer of six months for the price of five, visit Kippie Lodge website by clicking here.