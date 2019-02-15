Set meal for two for only £29.95 at The Blue Elephant

A city centre favourite for more than 20 years, The Blue Elephant has been widely recognised as the pioneer of exquisite Indian cuisine in the north-east.

It began as a takeaway in 1998 and now it’s a popular restaurant everyone recognises on George Street, which offers premier Indian fine dining.

The Blue Elephant’s menu will take you on a culinary journey through the North of India with a couple of stops through Bengal and Bangladesh. Indulgence is paramount!

The offer

Set meal for two people for only £29.95

2 Poppadoms with mango chutney & spiced onions vegetable, chicken or mix pakora or chicken tikka or onion bhaji

Any 2 main dishes of chicken, lamb, vegetable

2 Portions of pulao rice & 1 bombay aloo

1 Plain naan bread

Offer ends on March 31.

How to claim

Simply quote EEBLUE when ordering.

Subject to availability. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.

About The Blue Elephant

Web: www.blueelephantaberdeen.co.uk

Address: 299-303 George Street, Aberdeen

Phone: 01224 639000/632100