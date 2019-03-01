Join Craig Brown, Joe Harper and Steve Innes MC for an evening of laughter, insight and fundraising with two of Scotland and Aberdeen FC’s greatest football heroes.

The offer

Attend An Evening with Craig Brown and Joe Harper on Friday March 15 for £50 per person. Includes an arrival drink, three-course meal and informal Q&A session.

Location: ASI Suite, Pittodrie Stadium, from 7pm

More info: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/pittodrie-events-11316904659

How to claim

Phone 01224 650445 or email salesaberdeen@sodexo.com and quote “EE Offers”.

Subject to availability. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.