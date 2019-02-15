Buy one main course, get one free, at Everest Nepalese and Indian restaurant

Based on Union Street, Everest Nepalese and Indian restaurant offers an extensive variety of authentic Nepali and Indian food dishes.

The chef has more than 20 years’ experience and specialises in typical Nepalese spices that come all the way from the hills and Himalayas of Nepal.

The offer

Buy one main course get the cheapest FREE (Dining in only)!

The offer ends on March 31.

How to claim

Simply quote EVERESTFEB when ordering.

Dine in only. Subject to Availability. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.

About The Everest Nepalese and Indian restaurant

Web: https://www.theeverestaberdeen.co.uk/

Address: 476 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1TS

Phone: 01224 644444