Afternoon tea for two for just £21 at Mercure Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel

Mercure Aberdeen Caledonian is an elegant Victorian hotel overlooking Union Terrace Gardens in the city centre.

The locally-inspired design, with its Renaissance style of architecture in white Kemnay granite with stained glass windows, reflects the city’s rich and varied heritage.

The offer

Enjoy a fantastic afternoon tea for two in the heart of the city for just £21.00!

Don’t miss out – booking essential to avoid disappointment.

Offer ends on March 31 2019.

How to claim

Call 01224 640233 or email ha0h8@accor.com and quote EEOFFER

Terms & Conditions apply. Subject to availability. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.

About Mercure Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel

Web: Click here

Address: 10-14 Union Terrace, Aberdeen

Phone: 0871 376 9003