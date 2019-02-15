A free coffee at Michies Pharmacy

Meeting friends? “Let’s meet at Michies.”
Take a minute out of your busy day to pop in past Charles Michies, 391 Union Street, to enjoy a freshly ground cup of filter coffee and a home bake.
We also have free wifi access – perfect for networking with friends and family, or for informal business meetings.
The offer
Visit Michies Pharmacy for a free coffee.
Offer ends on March 31 2019.
How to claim
Simply quote code EEMICHIES.
Subject to availability. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.
About Michies Pharmacy
Web: www.michies.co.uk
Address: 391 Union Street, Aberdeen
Phone: 01224 585312