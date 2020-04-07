Winners of the Evening Express £100 K Ring competition revealed

The winners of the Evening Express K Ring competition can now be revealed.

Craig Forbes, Alison Hurst, Stuart Robison, Elsie Smith, Rebecca Townsley and Linda Kennedy all won a K Ring loaded with £100.

The device allows users to make contactless payments up to £30 with the tap of their hand.

Accepted at more than 40 million locations worldwide, there is no charging required and no pairing with your phone.

The K Ring has a scratch-resistant exterior, hypoallergenic interior, is waterproof and available in a range of sizes and colours.

It also comes with a secure turn K Ring on/off feature.

Alison Hunt, from Stonehaven, said: “I was delighted to find out I had won a K Ring.

“I’m not sure what I’ll spend it on yet but it will probably be Easter eggs for my grandchildren.

Craig Forbes, from Aberdeen, said: “I was really excited to find out I had won.

“I’m not sure what it will go towards yet.”

Stuart Robison, from Aberdeen, said: “I was delighted to win the K Ring.

“It cheered me up with everything that is going on right now.”

Elsie Smith, from Strichen, said: “I was absolutely delighted and very surprised when I found out I had won.

“I hadn’t heard of it before now so I’m sure it will be a learning experience for me.

“I don’t know what I will spend it on but I’m sure something will spring to mind.”

The winner of the K Ring with £1,000 loaded on it will be announced soon.