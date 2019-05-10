Win: VIP Tickets for Aberdeen Tour Series event

Love cycling? Get up close to elite cyclists and raise a glass with the UK’s number one alcohol free wine, Eisberg, as the Tour Series comes to Aberdeen on the 16th May.

To celebrate a great day of cycling in Aberdeen, we have teamed up with Eisberg Alcohol Free Wine to give one lucky fan the chance to win two VIP tickets for the Round 3 of the Tour Series.

The winner and a friend will have an evening full of excitement watching professional elite cyclists compete in the country’s leading circuit race Series, while enjoying an open bar, complimentary street food and a full race programme. All from a prime viewing location.

Eisberg is continuing its support of cycling again this year as proud sponsors of the Tour de Yorkshire, OVO energy Tour Series, OVO energy Women’s Tour of Britain and OVO energy Men’s Tour of Britain.

As well as sponsoring 2 professional teams across the Men’s and Women’s peloton Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes and Storey Racing.