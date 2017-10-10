Win: Two tickets to see Emeli Sande in Aberdeen

Sign up to our Daily newsletter
We’ve got two tickets for Emeli Sande’s gig at the AECC to give away.
The Alford-raised chart superstar is back in the North-east for a homecoming show this Saturday.
And all you need to do to get your hands on a pair of tickets for the show is fill out the form below.
Read our interview with Emeli Sande in The Guide magazine, free inside Thursday’s Evening Express.
