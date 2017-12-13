Win: Two tickets for Hogmanay ball at Old Course Hotel

New Year in St Andrews is a magical time. Where better to celebrate such an iconic Scottish milestone than in the town that bears the name of the country’s patron saint.

Enjoy the very best Hogmanay celebrations and see in 2018 with a little Five Red Star luxury at the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, St Andrews.

Choose from either the Family Ballroom Party, including a delicious buffet, table magician, live band and disco with spectacular fireworks display; or a truly glamorous celebration at our Black Tie Gala Ball: Arrive on New Year’s Eve to a glass of Champagne and canapes.

One lucky couple has the chance to win a pair of tickets to the exclusive Black Tie Hogmanay Ball with an overnight stay at the iconic Old Course Hotel, worth £674.

