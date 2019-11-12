Win: Two pairs of tickets to see Liam Gallagher at P&J Live up for grabs

Liam Gallagher will play his first solo gig in the north-east at P&J Live on Thursday and you could be in the audience.
Two lucky winners will win a pair of tickets each for what will be a fantastic night from the Oasis star.
Liam is coming to Aberdeen as part of his extensive UK and European tour on the back of his just-released album Why Me? Why Not.
He hasn’t been on stage in Aberdeen since an Oasis gig in 2008, a year before his acrimonious split with his brother Noel.
Oasis ruled the pop world in the 1990s, with seven No 1 albums in the UK. (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? sold 22 million copies worldwide.
Liam then went on to form Beady Eye but moved on to a solo career in 2017.
