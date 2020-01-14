Win: Two pairs of tickets up for grabs to see Strictly Come Dancing at P&J Live

Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour is back and heading for Aberdeen’s new entertainment venue P&J Live.

The spectacular show will be hosted by 2018 TV winner Stacey Dooley, who will be joined by a selection of celebrities and professional dancers from the latest BBC series.

Glamorous couples taking part include social media sensation Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, actor Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott and Neil Jones, actress Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will also join the show for the 2020 tour.

The Evening Express has two pairs of tickets to give away to the dancing extravaganza on Wednesday January 22.

One lucky winner will win two tickets to the 2.30pm show, while a second winner will scoop two tickets for the 7.30pm performance.

To enter, just answer this question:

Q: Who is hosting Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour?

(a) Holly Willoughby (b) Stacey Dooley (c) Bruno Tonioli

Entrants should email their name, answer and contact details to eecompetitions@ajl.co.uk by 9am on Friday January 17. For full terms and conditions, click here.