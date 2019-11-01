Win: Two pairs of tickets to see Catfish and the Bottlemen at P&J Live

Catfish And The Bottlemen, one of the UK’s top arena rock bands, are playing P&J Live on Thursday … and you could be there.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away to two winners for what promises to be a fantastic night from the Welsh indie rockers, who have a reputation for a live act that is second to none.

Their Aberdeen gig will be one of only two Scottish dates – the other is the SSE Hydro – which the band have added to their tour.

They are touring on the back of their new album, The Balance, which was released in April to critical acclaim.

Don’t delay because entries will close at 9am on Monday. Winners will be contacted on Monday. T&Cs apply.