Win: Six-month subscription to WWE kids and the John Cena Experience DVD

This week we’re giving away something that could be the perfect Christmas gift for any young wrestling fan in your family.
We’ve teamed up with WWE Kids to give away a six-month subscription to the magazine, normally worth £39.
They’re even throwing in a special John Cena Experience DVD.
All you need to do is complete the form below to be in with a chance of winning.
The Christmas issue of WWE kids mag is on sale now with 7 free gifts – a perfect stocking filler for any WWE fan. And it’s available to buy at most newsagents and supermarkets.