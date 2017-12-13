Wednesday, December 13th 2017 Show Links
Win: Six-month subscription to WWE kids and the John Cena Experience DVD

by Callum Main
13/12/2017, 11:48 am Updated: 13/12/2017, 11:50 am
This week we’re giving away something that could be the perfect Christmas gift for any young wrestling fan in your family.

We’ve teamed up with WWE Kids to give away a six-month subscription to the magazine, normally worth £39.

They’re even throwing in a special John Cena Experience DVD.

All you need to do is complete the form below to be in with a chance of winning.

The Christmas issue of WWE kids mag is on sale now with 7 free gifts – a perfect stocking filler for any WWE fan.  And it’s available to buy at most newsagents and supermarkets.

 

