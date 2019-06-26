Win: Here’s how you can win a family pass for BRICKLIVE at P&J Live

Calling all grown-ups! Do your kids love LEGO? Do they spend hours building their own fantastic designs? Or do they like getting stuck into a detailed replica set?

If so, then they’ll absolutely love BRICKLIVE which is coming to Aberdeen’s P&J Live venue for the first time in September.

The Evening Express has a family ticket (two adults and two children) to give away to one lucky winner for BRICKLIVE’s afternoon session on Saturday September 21.

A wonderland for LEGO fanatics, the hugely popular three-day exhibition is the ultimate event for fans of the brick to build and race their own car, recreate iconic landmarks or visit the Ninjago Zone.

The centrepiece of the exhibition will be BRICKLIVE OCEAN – a creation by the show’s master builders, which is a collection of brick-built sea creatures, from sharks to a giant killer whale.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill in the form below.

