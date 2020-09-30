Win: Four pairs of tickets to the opening night of Arc Cinema Peterhead up for grabs

To celebrate the opening night of the north-east’s newest cinema we’re giving away four pairs of tickets in this flash competition.

Not only will our winners be among the first in the north-east to step inside the new five-screen cinema, but they will also get a watch The Trials of the Chicago 7 a day before it’s officially released.

Directed and written by Aaron Sorkin, the film features Eddie Redmayne and Sacha Baron Cohen and tells the story of several people on trial for various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill in the form below. We’ll pick the winners on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Thursday event.

