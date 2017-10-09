Win: Family tickets for The Gruffalo’s Child at His Majesty’s Theatre

We’re giving away two sets of family tickets to see The Gruffalo’s Child live at HMT in Aberdeen.

The Gruffalo’s Child is Tall Stories’ magical musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s award-winning sequel to The Gruffalo.

One wild and windy night the Gruffalo’s Child ignores her father’s warning and tiptoes out into the snow. After all, the Big Bad Mouse doesn’t really exist… does he?

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is complete the form below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

The tickets are for Thursday, 19th October, at 1.30pm so make sure you are free to attend before you enter. Good luck!