We are celebrating our first anniversary of the opening of The Journals Shop and would like you to celebrate along with us.

How well do you know Oor Wullie? For your chance to win an Oor Wullie bag and a Bucket O’Fudge, answer the following question?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.