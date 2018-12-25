Win a meal for four at Carmelite Bar & Grill in Aberdeen

To help celebrate the new year we’re offering our readers the chance to win a meal for four with a bottle of wine at Carmelite Bar & Grill in Aberdeen.

Carmelite is slap bang in the city centre so it’s in the perfect location for a break while shopping or even before a night out on the town.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is complete the form below.

Plus, why not do January in style with “Steaks with Style” for just £20.19 for two! Just look at that sumptuous sirloin steak on the board – delicious!

And you can even add a bottle of wine for only £8.81. That’s two steaks and wine for just £29. Download your voucher here.

Merry Christmas and good luck everyone!

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.