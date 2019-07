Fancy winning £100 in our Wimbledon competition?

All you need to do is let us know who you think will win this year’s ladies’ singles title before the competition closes on Thursday.

If multiple entries guess the right person we’ll do a random draw to pick the winner – with the name shared on our Facebook page on Monday.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.