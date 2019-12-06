Win £100 in our Strictly Come Dancing competition

One lucky Evening Express reader will win big after Sunday’s Strictly Come Dancing show – with £100 up for grabs.

Each copy of Friday’s paper has the name of one of the dancers taking part on the front page. If your dancer is voted off on Sunday then you are in with a chance!

To take part and be in with a chance of winning this superb prize, simply check the name on the front of your paper and enter it, along with the unique code and your details, into the form below. Entries close at midnight on Saturday.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.