We’ve 10 copies of our fantastic Aberdeen Memories calendar to give away.

The Granite City has a rich and fascinating past and The Evening Express Aberdeen Memories calendar will give you a little taste of the city in the old days.

Our Archive pictures take you around the silver city as it was during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s with each image tastefully tinted by our expert colourist.

For your chance to be one of ten lucky winners all you have to do is fill in the form below:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.